During its March 9 meeting, the Bellevue Public Schools Board of Education addressed the following:
- Unanimously approved the proposed parameters for the 2020-21 budgetary planning. The report is a guideline set by BPS Board of Education and provided to staff to develop a proposed budget to be brought back to the BOE in July.
- Unanimously approved the 2021-20 school calendar. The board approves the school calendar two years in advance. The district received feedback from more than 100 people before releasing the finalized calendar.
- Unanimously approved the teacher negotiated agreement for the 2020-21 year. The negotiated agreement will adjust the 2020-21 salary for beginning teachers to $36,320 from $35,772, for a total package increase of 3.809%. The new agreement will increase professional recognition stipends to $6,300, health insurance stipends to $7,954 and vertical and horizontal salary increases for individual employees.
- Approved changes to the BPS Foundation bylaws. Trustee Doug Cook abstained from voting.
- Received bond project updates.
- Approved the sell of the final round of bonds in the amount of $17,085,000 to be sold by D.A. Davidson. Doug Cook voted against the action item.
- Unanimously approved a bid from Ray Martin to upgrade the life safety/HVAC systems at Two Springs Elementary for $1,127,900.
- Unanimously approved a bid from Rife Construction Co. for life safety upgrades at Wake Robin Elementary for $196,988.
- Unanimously approved the pre-purchase from Trane for a chiller for Leonard Lawrence and Wake Robin for a total cost of $235,052.
- Unanimously approved bids from O’Keefe Elevator Company, Inc. for upgrades to the Logan Fontenelle Middle School and Wake Robin Elementary elevator upgrades for $71,528 and $71,870, respectively.
- Unanimously approved GP Architecture to create the request for purchase and solicit bids for wall panel replacements at Logan Fontenelle.
- Approved a bid from Lund-Ross Constructors to renovate the automotive area at the Career and Technical Education building for $919,000. President Sarah Centineo abstained from voting.
- Received a Cognia (formerly AdvancED) report based on an accreditation review of BPS in November 2019. BPS scored higher than Cognia’s entire network on all but one learning environment from the Effective Learning Environments Observation Tool. The learning environments include equitable learning, high expectations, supportive learning, active learning, progress monitoring, well managed and digital learning.
- Received a strategic plan update. This month’s priority was No. 3, which focuses on student programs and services. The board heard from the High Ability Learners group and their services offered at the K-12 level.
The next Board of Education meeting will be April 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Welcome Center. To review the board agenda and minutes, visit bellevuepublic schools.org.