Local employers who haven’t gotten the jump on applying for a loan through the U.S. Small Business Administration will have to cross their fingers that more funds are soon approved in Washington, D.C.
“We are praying that Congress hurries up and passes a bill so the president can sign it,” said Leon Milobar, director of the Nebraska District Office for the SBA. “So, we are really up against Washington right now.”
The application process for Paycheck Protection Program loans was shut off Thursday morning after the SBA reached its $349 billion lending limit for the program.
As of Monday, Milobar said about 21,000 PPP loans worth approximately $3.2 billion were approved in Nebraska. He said he currently isn’t sure how many of those loans are coming out of the Sarpy County and Omaha areas.
The Paycheck Protection Program was created through the approval of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed into law by President Trump on March 27, according to information provided by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
The program is designed to provide small business owners with eight weeks worth of financial resources to maintain their payroll, hire back employees who may have been laid off and cover additional applicable overhead.
Having access to the program is of vital importance to Nebraska small business owners, Milobar said, adding that about 46 percent of Nebraska’s workforce encompasses what are considered small-business operations.
“We have something like 41,000 small businesses; 36,000 of them have 1 to 20 employees, and that doesn’t even count all the sole-proprietorships,” he said. “Can you imagine no longer having your local restaurant, local bar, auto-repair place?"
This type of loan, he said, plays a role in keeping small business owners afloat during rocky times.
“What it’s doing is helping them stay in business,” Milobar said. “It stabilizes them until we can go back to our normal, everyday lives before we had this virus.”
For more information regarding what the Paycheck Protection Program loan entails, as well as for up-to-date information about other loans and financial options, visit www.sba.gov.