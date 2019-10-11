Tonya Wilkinson had never heard of Saving Grace Perishable Food Rescue, but after information about the organization showed up in the mail, she started seeing the organization’s trucks everywhere.
Now she knows one of the drivers by name.
Those trucks pick up perishable food that would otherwise be discarded from restaurants, grocery stores and catering business and drops it off at food pantries and other organizations that serve those in need.
Chick-fil-A in Bellevue, where Wilkinson is director of operations, recently joined the more than 50 businesses across the metro area, including several in Sarpy County, to donate leftover food through Saving Grace.
“This was a gap we had, that here we had all of this food, what can we do with it?” Wilkinson said. “This was one more way that we figured out what giving looks like.”
Beth Ostdiek Smith, founder and CEO of Saving Grace, said she started the business six years ago because she was ready to move on from her career as a travel agent and saw a need for healthy food through her work with inner city schools.
Even though backpack programs send food home with students, “A lot of that is not as healthy as fresh, perishable food,” she said.
She was also troubled by data about the country’s food waste and its environmental impact and saw Omaha didn’t have ways to keep food out of landfills.
The Environmental Protection Agency estimates 31% of the United States’ food supply is wasted.
“I just felt compelled that I needed to do this,” Ostdiek Smith said.
Saving Grace is “a nonprofit business operating a charitable service,” Ostdiek Smith said, and employs five people to drive the business’s four refrigerated trucks five days a week.
The business doesn’t use volunteers and all the workers have food handling licenses, and Ostdiek Smith said she interviews organizations to make sure they have the capacity to store perishable food safely.
In its six years, Saving Grace has collected 3.6 million pounds of food that would’ve ended up in a landfill.
Some of the donors have food picked up daily, while others, like Chick-fil-A, donate a couple times a week.
Chick-fil-A’s corporate office partnered with Food Donation Connection, Wilkinson said, which found Saving Grace and provided instructions about food safety and what could and could not be donated.
After night-shift kitchen staff were trained how to properly cool, bag and weigh food, the business was able to donate to Saving Grace.
“The first week there were a little bit of issues but pretty basic ones and within the first two weeks we got it all squared away,” said Mickaela Jenkins, Chick-fil-A’s assistant director.
Most food is able to be donated, Jenkins said. That includes salads, chicken, soups and most breakfast food even though it would need to be thrown out under corporate guidelines.
“There was a lot of waste, and this really takes care of it,” Wilkinson said.
In a three-week span in September, the restaurant donated almost 300 pounds of food, or about 100 per week, that would’ve been wasted.
The Saving Grace truck picks up food on Mondays and Thursdays, and Wilkinson and Jenkins said they know the driver of the truck by first name: Tom. (Full name: Tom Ashworth.)
“I think that also helps with the trust that we know he’s the one who is taking our food,” Jenkins said.
Costco in La Vista started donating to Saving Grace about a year ago, said Brian Christiansen, Costco’s receiving manager. The business noticed a lot of food was going to waste so the warehouse manager at the time started looking into ways to donate and found Saving Grace.
Food has been donated Monday through Friday ever since, Christiansen said. The trucks come between 7 and 8 a.m. each day, and food that can’t be donated is composted and picked up once a week.
“It’s a terrible waste that’s been corrected so I couldn’t be happier,” he said.
“It’s a relief knowing the food is going to individuals who need it.”
The size of the donation varies each day, Christiansen said. A lot of food was thrown out because it reached an expiration date but was still safe to eat.
He said around 48,000 pounds of food has been donated over the past year, and the only way it could be improved was if food could be picked up on weekends.
“If I could get some for Saturday and Sunday I’d be pleased as punch,” he said.
Pizza Ranch in Papillion is a longtime donor to Saving Grace.
Renee St. John, the assistant general manager, said trucks come Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and the business has donated thousands of pounds a year.
“It’s really awesome for our staff to see how much we’ve donated,” she said.
It’s easy to donate and doesn’t alter the operations of the restaurant to prepare food to be donated, she said.
“We feel very blessed to give back to the community and make an impact in people’s lives,” she said.
St. John has gotten to know the drivers as well and seeing them is a good start to her day, she said.