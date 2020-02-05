The Sarpy Serenaders Barbershop Chorus will make Valentine’s Day cards come to life with songs of love.
On Feb. 13 and 14, quartets from the group will travel all over the area to deliver “Singing Valentines” in offices, homes, schools, restaurants or anywhere else in the Omaha-metro.
Pat Jones, one of the Sarpy Serenaders, said the group started the fundraiser around 30 years ago to help cover operational costs. Typically it delivers between 50 and 60 Singing Valentines a year, he said.
For $50, the men sing two songs and deliver a personalized card. The group will sing a third song for an additional $10 or present a rose or box of chocolates for negotiated fees.
The Singing Valentine’s are a sweet way to show a special someone how much he or she cares, Jones said.
“To have someone think enough of you that they will come and sing a love song and express how they feel, is a warm, good feeling,” Jones said.
Jones said it is a great surprise for both men and women. Some song lyrics may be altered depending on the singer and partner.
Throughout his 27 years with the club, Jones said he remembers many heartwarming moments when delivering Singing Valentines.
Once the group, which meets at Ralston United Church of Christ, performed to a military spouse while her husband was in Iraq. After singing “Let Me Call You Sweetheart,” members presented her with a rose, box of chocolates and card signed with her husband’s name. Jones said the woman was crying tears of joy.
“I would love to have been able to do that when I was in Vietnam,” said Jones, a retired Air Force pilot.
Jones said seeing the reactions on people’s faces is the best part.
“When you do something for someone and it’s truly appreciated, you can see that in them,” Jones said. “That makes you feel better, too.”
He also recalls one time, while singing at a senior living facility, a woman came out of her room half way through to watch.
After the performance, Jones said she held all of their hands and thanked them for not forgetting about the seniors.
Jones said he spoke to staff who said the woman had been secluding herself in her room. Being the only person still alive in her family, she felt like everyone had forgotten about her until the performance.
“It was beautiful, and those kinds of things make it all worthwhile,” Jones said.
Founded in 1989, the four-part a capella group is one of three barbershop choruses in the Omaha-metro, Jones said. The 28-member group also performs at local Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day events, as well as funerals, weddings and retirements.
This is one of two fundraisers the Sarpy Serenaders hold per year, the other being one of its annual shows. This year’s show will likely take place in April, Jones said. The group is also available to be hired to perform at events year-round.
Money raised covers fees for legal use of its songs, and allows the group to buy shirts and tuxedos for its members. Group members aren’t paid for their performances, except for the director, who receives a stipend.
If any money is left over it is saved in case new members join or is donated to the Barbershop Harmony Society’s Foundation, which supports a children’s hospital in Kansas.
To order a Valentine, call 402-733-8283 or email metroumpires@cox.net with “Singing Valentine” in the subject line. Include the recipient’s name, a personalized message for the card and payment information. Also specify the time — on Feb. 13 between noon and 9 p.m. and Feb. 14 between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. — and the location with directions.
The Sarpy Serenaders is a nonprofit organization, Jones added, so those who buy a Singing Valentine can write it off on their taxes.
Those wanting to hire the group for another event should call Jones at 402-650-4457.