The Sarpy/Cass Health Department announced Friday afternoon there are four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Sarpy and Cass counties. That announcement came during a press conference in the Bellevue City Council chambers.
Mayors from all five Sarpy County cities and Plattsmouth joined health department officials and a representative from Offutt Air Force Base to reassure the community that leaders are working together, remind the community to adopt practices to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus and urge compliance with a state mandate to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.
"You have nothing to fear," Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike said. "Just keep doing what you're doing as far as your hygiene and staying clean and staying away from others as much as possible."
Sarah Schram, Sarpy/Cass Health Department director, said in the last 24 hours the department has two new confirmed cases, bringing the total to four. One of the four cases is in Cass County.
The third case is a male Sarpy County resident in his 40s who is currently hospitalized. That is the first confirmed community acquired illness in Sarpy County, meaning the department doesn't know how he contracted the illness.
The fourth case is a man in his 20s who recently returned from travelling in Europe. Schram said the man was "extremely proactive" and quarantined himself when he returned and is continuing to self-isolate.
The Directed Health Measure from Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts imposed an enforceable limit of 10 people on public gatherings in Douglas, Sarpy, Cass and Washington counties. The order forced restaurants to close their dining rooms and move to takeout, pickup or delivery.
Ricketts' order also prohibited more than 10 people gathering in a room at places like day cares, gymnasiums, fitness centers, theaters and libraries. It does not apply to courts, medical providers, city and county operations, grocery stores or typical offices.
Community response to recommendations to limit the spread of the virus, like hand washing, staying home or avoiding gatherings of people, has generally been positive, Schram said.
The community needs to continue to abide by those recommendations, she said.
"It is vitally important that residents take to heart the messages that public health is giving out, whether that's at the state, local or federal level," she said. "It will take all of us working collectively together to stop and slow the spread of this illness."
The department is in contact with about 175 residents at a given time in both counties, Schram said, depending on how many people are under contact investigation or who are no longer monitored because they have shown no symptoms for 14 days.
Papillion Mayor David Black said people should "watch out for your neighbors" who may need assistance.
Hike said he has heard from elderly residents who need help. He said they may not be privy to rapidly changing information or where to go for help because they may not have access to internet or social media. He urged them if they need help to contact church groups or city representatives to get the assistance they need.