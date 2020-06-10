The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office had a hand in assisting the Omaha Police Department during several protests beginning May 29.
Around the metro area, several demonstrations were put on in response to the killing of George Floyd, a black man, by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white.
Cpt Dan Shukis of the Sheriff’s Office said the department assisted the Omaha Police Department by sending in its Special Weapons and Tactics and field force teams to assist near 72nd and Dodge Streets on May 29.
The Sheriff’s Office also took in arrested individuals who violated the mandatory curfew June 1. The Omaha Police transported 46 people from Omaha on curfew-related charges. All were released on bond May 2.
“OPD needed help and their jails were full,” Shukis said. “They were booked from other jurisdictions.”
Shukis, who has worked with the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office for 31 years, said the Sheriff’s Office has assisted with Omaha protests and demonstrations several times in the past.
“But we’ve had nothing to this extent,” he said. “There was a large disturbance over the weekend.”