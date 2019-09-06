The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office made an arrest Thursday in an August crash that left a motorcyclist dead.
Sheriff's deputies arrested Michael Burch of Glenwood, Iowa, on suspicion of felony motor vehicle homicide, willful reckless driving and leaving the scene of an injury accident.
Burch and motorcyclist Jody Emmert were both southbound on U.S. Highway 75 during the evening rush hour on Aug. 13 when they collided near Highway 34, authorities have said. Emmert was driving a 2014 Harley Davidson and Burch was driving a 1998 Ford Windstar. The impact knocked Emmert off the bike and into the roadway, authorities said; he died at the scene. A secondary crash occurred and the highway was closed for hours.
A Nebraska City native, Emmert, 47, was raised in Plattsmouth and lived for many years in Florida. He and his wife, Julie, lived in Bellevue. He was a veteran of the Navy and had worked as an irrigation installer.