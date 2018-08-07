Several local participants earned awards at the Fonner Park State 4-H Horse Expo in Grand Island, Neb. July 15 through 19.
The expo featured several events: the state horse show, hippology contest and horse judging.
Contestants were split in two age groups: junior participants 10 to 13 years old and senior participants 14 to 18 years old.
Lauren Greiner, 18 of Papillion, and her 11-year-old quarter horse mare, Sugar, were the Reserve Champions in the Senior Western Pleasure class. Greiner was also the Reserve Champion Individual Horse Judge in the Horse Judging competition.
Alexandra Adams, 13 of Bellevue, and her 9-year-old quarter horse mare, RR Kiss By Moonlite, were the Reserve Champions in the Junior Western Pleasure class.
Madison Nash, 16 of Springfield, and her 3-year-old quarter horse mare, Gracie, were the champions in the 3-Year-Old Western Pleasure class.
Hannah Wiese, 18 of Papillion, was the State Horse Expo Champion Individual Judge in the Horse Judging competition. She placed third in the Sr. Western Horsemanship and Sr. Western Pleasure classes riding her horse Lacy.