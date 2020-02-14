The Sarpy County Museum’s most recent hire has a historical family tie to the area.
Erin Cejka, who was hired as the museum’s marketing and communications coordinator, is the great-great-granddaughter to Alois Gramlich, one of the first settlers in Sarpy County.
Alois came to the county in 1856, and was a member of the school board and a county commissioner.
Cejka’s great aunt, Cordelia Gramlich Borman, is also a notable part of the county’s history. Cejka had heard Cordelia’s name before from her mother but didn’t know anything about her other than they were related.
While interning for the museum over the summer, Cejka saw Cordelia’s photo and story posted on the museum’s history maker’s board. She learned Cordelia became Sarpy County’s first woman schools superintendent in 1916.
Her ancestor’s agricultural items are also on display at the museum.
Family history means a lot to Cejka.
“Knowing where you’ve come from and who you come from, and what they’ve done for you to get where you are, is very important,” Cejka said.
Her position at the Sarpy County Museum primarily deals with membership and marketing such as social media and newsletters.
Through this role, Cejka hopes to bring in more young visitors and those from all cities in Sarpy County, rather than just Bellevue to 2402 Clay St., where the museum is located.
“We have information about people’s families all across Sarpy County, that would be great to get them in here,” Cejka said. “Our demographic is the older generations.
“I’d like younger people to be interested so they can pass it on.”