When mental health or other emergencies arise, the Sarpy County Crisis Negotiation Unit is trained in how to respond with empathy.
Those from the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellevue, Papillion and La Vista Police Departments arrive on the scene to calm the person involved.
The unit, consisting of 16 law enforcement professionals and two mental health professionals, is divided into two teams. Depending on the situation, sometimes just call one team will be called to respond and other times both are.
Lt. Chris Teuscher, Sarpy County’s Crisis Negotiation Unit commander, said the hardest part is making the individual understand that they’re there to help. Sometimes this takes hours, he said, while other times it takes only minutes.
CNU member Sgt. Jessica Moore of the Papillion Police Department said she’s learned having patience is essential.
“There’s not always a big rush to solve things,” Moore said. “Sometimes slowing things down gives us an opportunity to get more information.”
After de-escalating the situation, Teuscher said the members make sure the person gets whatever assistance they need, such as mental health treatment. Every circumstance is different, he said, so there’s no one-size-fits-all plan.
Mental Health Consultant Jon Kayne, who has his own psychotherapy practice, said he may talk to them afterward about their options and will make referrals to treatment when necessary.
Those thinking of dying by suicide are looking for a sign things will get better, Kayne said.
“What they’re looking for is hope, for a successful resolution, and the negotiation team provides that,” Kayne said.
To ensure the CNU team is keeping its crisis response skills sharp, Teuscher said it has trainings often.
That training exceeds the National Technical Officers Association standards of at least 40 hours per year, Teuscher said, from mental health training taught by therapists to discussing past incidents to acting out possible scenarios.
At its last training on Feb. 4, the unit acted out a scenario where a father got into an argument with a daycare employee and then pulled out a gun.
Kayne said it’s important to have law enforcement trained in how to respond appropriately because their primary goal is to protect and serve.
“You can never predict what’s going to happen, and very often what happens is a matter of life and death,” Kayne said.
It also helps keep other law enforcement personnel safe when they arrive, Moore said.
“The negotiation unit is not just to keep the residents and the community members safe, but to keep the SWAT team safe,” Moore said.
Twice a year, CNU also has a full day of scenario-based training with the SWAT team to practice working together.
Not all are cut out to be on the CNU. In order to join, applicants must have met the experience requirements, received a recommendation and undergone an interview and selection process, Teuscher said. They’re then required to complete a 40-hour class.
Around a year ago, the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office CNU joined forces with the South Metro Police Tactical Negotiation Unit to make the most of all their resources like money and knowledge.
Teuscher said the entire unit is devoted to helping people.
“Everybody in law enforcement has got compassion for people,” Teuscher said.
“That’s what we kind of hone in on. We want to get it to a peaceful resolution, anything that we do. So, that’s what we signed up for, we just want to take it to the next level.”
Kayne, who used to work in law enforcement, said he’s noticed the industry taking strides toward improving how it deals with these situations.
“Law enforcement over the last couple of decades has really taken a very proactive view towards avoiding confrontation and violence, and helping people,” Kayne said.