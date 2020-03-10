The final list of candidates at the city and county levels heading into this year’s primary and general elections has been released by Sarpy County Election Commissioner Michelle Andahl’s office.
Incumbents were required to file for re-election by Feb. 18, and non-incumbents March 2.
Sarpy County has no contested races leading up to the May 12 primaries. County Public Defender Tom Strigenz (R), District 1 Commissioner Don Kelly (R), District 3 Commissioner Angi Burmeister (R) and District 4 Commissioner Gary F. Mixan (R) are all running unopposed. Burmeister was appointed to the District 3 seat in 2019 to finish out now-County Treasurer Brian Zuger’s term.
The Bellevue City Council features three candidates running for the At-Large seat held by Pat Shannon, who in 2016 garnered about 53 percent of the vote in his victory over Rob Klug. Shannon is squaring off against Todd A. Santoro and Bruce Yoder.
Two will advance to November’s general election. Ward 1 Councilman Thomas Burns, Ward 3 Councilman Paul Cook and Ward 5 Councilman Don Preister are all running uncontested.
Burns was elected in 2016 after defeating Steven Carmichael (61.5% of vote), Cook ran uncontested in 2016 and Preister edged out Andy Mahoney, collecting 50.8 percent of the vote.
At the state level, District 3 State Sen. Carol Blood, of Bellevue, is seeking re-election against Bellevue resident Rick Holdcroft. In District 45, former Bellevue Mayor Rita Sanders is squaring off with Bellevue’s Susan Hester. Current District 45 State Sen. Sue Crawford is unable to run again after reaching term limits.
Both races will be on the primary ballot and then automatically advance to November’s general election.
The Bellevue Public Schools Board of Education race features filings from incumbents Scott Eby and Sarah Centineo, as well as Jim Moudry and Kristy Hansen Kiviniemi.
Current member Doug Cook withdrew his name from the primary ballot on March 2. All names will appear on the general election ballot when three will be voted to serve four-year terms.