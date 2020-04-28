The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners during its April 21 meeting took another important step forward with its plans to build a new jail.
By a unanimous vote, the board approved a resolution hiring JE Dunn Construction to serve as the project’s construction manager. As the construction manager, JE Dunn will commit to a guaranteed maximum price for the construction of the jail, according to Beth Garber, purchasing and capital projects manager for Sarpy County.
“Left unchecked, the cost for construction projects can creep up until suddenly you’re paying 10 to 20 percent, or even 30 to 40 percent more than the original estimates,” Sarpy County Board Chair Don Kelly said, through a released statement. “That could be millions of taxpayers’ dollars in a project the size of our jail. By hiring a construction manager, Sarpy County and the taxpayers are guaranteed a fair price that won’t grow.”
Garber said during the commissioners’ virtual gathering the process of hiring a construction manager began in December 2019 when the county’s purchasing department started accepting Requests for Proposals. Six proposals were received and subsequently reviewed by a selection committee and four construction managers were then selected to participate in the interview process.
JE Dunn will provide preconstruction services such as estimating, modeling, scheduling and quality assurance, then oversee the facility’s construction, which is scheduled to start in early 2021. The estimated cost for JE Dunn’s service is $4.9 million.
JE Dunn will work closely with DLR Group, the firm hired in December to design the new jail. It will be built in the parking lot of the existing jail facility on the Sarpy County Courthouse campus, 84th and Highway 370, in Papillion.
“Our current jail is overcrowded and out of compliance with state standards,” Kelly said, through a released statement. “As Sarpy County’s population continues to grow, overcrowding is only going to get worse.
“Partnering with JE Dunn and the DLR Group brings together two great companies who specialize in criminal justice design and construction, and we look forward to working with them on this important project.”
The jail has consistently exceeded capacity since the mid-1990s. This forces Sarpy County to transport inmates to other jurisdictions for boarding, which today costs Sarpy taxpayers about $500,000 annually, according to the county.
The new facility will be paid for with a portion of the county’s existing levy and with a portion of inheritance tax revenue. Together, those funding sources will allocate roughly $6 million per year toward the project, using 2019 property valuation figures.
Preliminary estimates put the cost of a new facility around $65 million to $70 million, which includes site preparation, design and construction. The new facility will have approximately 400 beds and include space to provide appropriate mental health care as well was programming and services to help inmates reintegrate into society, thus reducing recidivism.
Sarpy County hopes to open into the new facility in the fall of 2022.
“We’re working on an aggressive timeframe, but we’ve put a great team in place to accomplish that goal,” Kelly said, through a released statement. “Having a Construction Manager on board is key to starting construction, which the Board is eager to do.”
In other board of commissioner happenings, the governing body:
*Approved the annexation of the Good Luck Suburban Fire Protection District into the Papillion Fire Protection District.
*Passed a resolution recognizing May 3-9 as Public Service Recognition Week.
*Approved a resolution permitting extension of moratorium on new permits, zoning changes or zoning approvals regarding the proposed alternative energy production facilities through May 31, or on the effective date of a Sarpy County zoning resolution addressing alternative energy facilities.
*Passed a resolution approving an interlocal agreement between the Papio Missouri River Natural Resources Department, City of Papillion and Sarpy County for Papio Watershed regional flood control detention basins and improvements to Cornhusker Road.
*Passed a resolution granting permission to use the public works department policy for alternative methods for contracting projects for the CONNECT Sarpy Giles Road Corridor Program.
