Though Sam Borer had several jobs before 1988, he never made a connection with his career until he ended up at Bellevue University.
Borer will end his career as director of facilities at BU, a position he’s held for 31 years.
“I found it to be a really rewarding, great place,” he said. “I’ve always gotten along with everyone really well.”
As director of facilities, Borer’s main duties are to oversee the different departments working under him, such as custodial, grounds and maintenance, and to check that everything around campus is in order, such as grass, HVAC systems and cleanliness.
“It’s a great variety of work,” he said. “It’s not the same thing every day. Everybody does a great job here, and very rarely do we have any issues.
“It’s fun to go out and just walk around and look at things and make sure things are kept clean. It’s nice when people compliment you on the lawns or buildings.”
Borer said he’s seen many changes at BU in his 31 years, such as all the buildings northwest of Bruin Boulevard.
“The biggest project was the Administrative Services Building,” he said. “That’s the prettiest building inside, especially the water feature.”
With his last day on Sept. 5, Borer said it was “a tough decision” to step down.
“I love the people I work with, I like my staff and crew — some of us have been together a long time,” he said. “But, I have seven, beautiful little grandkids and I just want to start spending more time with my family.”
Other than family time, Borer said he plans to fish, golf and possibly travel in retirement.
Borer said he’ll miss his co-workers and also the different events around the campus.
“I’ve been at places where I wasn’t that happy, and I left, but I’ve never been unhappy here,” he said. “It’s a very fulfilling job — the best job I’ve ever had, otherwise I wouldn’t have been here this long.”