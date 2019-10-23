With more than 20 years as a Thunderbird, Kevin Rohlfs celebrates National Principals Month reflecting on his years at Bellevue West High School.
Rohlfs has been at West since 1994, starting out as the activities director. Three years later, he became principal.
Before coming to Bellevue Public Schools, he taught for 10 years in Iowa and received his administrative degree from Creighton University during that time.
What interested Rohlfs about becoming an administrator was his knack for leading.
“The schools I taught in were small schools, and so I had opportunities to step into some leadership roles by default because there wasn’t anyone else to do those jobs,” he said. “I really got involved early with my role as activities director, which I really enjoyed.”
During his time at the school, Rohlfs said he’s been part of many changes at the school, including renovations and population growth.
“We’ve added onto this building probably six or seven times in the years I’ve been here,” he said. “When I started, we were in that high 800, 900 range of students and now we’re up over 1,600.
“When I started here there was nothing on Cornhusker — it was just an empty corner. One thing in the district that hasn’t changed is the focus on the students and our families.”
Day-to-day
As an educator in a public high school, no two days are ever the same for Rohlfs.
“The great thing about my job is when I get home at the end of the day, and try to think of what I’ve done, there’s a lot of days where I couldn’t list what I’ve done because it just flows in 100 different directions,” he said.
“I get to spend time with teachers, I love being out at passing periods and lunch because I get to spend time with our students.”
Rohlfs said he’s never been one to “sit still” at a job, which is why he enjoys his principal position so much.
“I don’t want a job where I sit behind a desk eight hours a day,” he said. “This provides me an opportunity to get up and get out and see what we have going on.”
There have been a few “bumps in the road” Rohlfs said are challenging for a building administrator.
“It’s always hard when you’re having to work with a student that just isn’t being successful and making some poor choices and you’re trying to find the right path for that student to go,” he said.
“Hiring teachers has become difficult. That pool of applicants gets smaller every year, so that whole recruiting process of finding good people becomes a bigger task every year. Fortunately we’ve been able to find people to fill our jobs.”
A memorable tenure
Rohlfs said he’s acquired many memories at Bellevue West.
“Every graduation is a special day to watch those seniors walk across the stage,” he said. “Every first day is a special day to see all those faces come back in the building.”
One of Rohlfs’ favorite moments is seeing students succeed in their extracurricular activities such as sports, clubs and fine arts.
“We have such a variety of opportunities for our students,” he said. “The great thing about all those other activities is you get to see our students follow their passions and see them where they can shine and excited to be.”
Rohlfs said the “great people” in the school and at the district level kept him at the school.
“I’m surrounded by really good people and it makes it easy to come to work,” he said.
Being at the school for more than 20 years, Rohlfs said it’s hard to imagine being anywhere else.
“The original goal was three years here, get some administrative experience and then I was going to move south,” he said. “In those three years, I fell in love with the district and community.
“This is the job I love and enjoy and I hope I can get a few more good years out before I’m done.
“I have a daughter in fourth grade and I hope I last that long to see her walk across the stage. I’m here for the duration at this point.”