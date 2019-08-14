RiverFest is sharing its weekend with another popular Bellevue celebration, but organizers are still expecting a big turnout.
Festivities for the 17th annual celebration will be held at American Heroes Park Friday from 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Sunday. There is a $1 admission fee.
Faith Morrison, interim president of the Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce, said she expects between 30,000 and 40,000 people to attend over the weekend because a lot of people will be in the area for Arrows to Aerospace and the reunion for Mission Middle School, which is celebrating its 150th year as a school in Bellevue.
“The more activities over the weekend the better for everyone having events,” she said.
“It will benefit everyone.”
On Friday, there will be a full carnival, a food and craft vendor fair, beer garden, concerts and helicopter rides. Music performances will be Chaos Productions DJ and Photo Booth from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Radio Static from 7 to 9. and Red Delicious from 9:30 to midnight.
Saturday will feature all those as well as a car show from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a bags tournament from 10 a.m. to noon. Concerts will be Blues Agent from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., The Personics from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Secret Weapon from 8 to 9:30 p.m. and High Heel from 10:15 p.m. to 12:15 a.m.
The traditional fireworks display by Bellino Fireworks will go off at 10 p.m.
Missing from this year’s festivities is the barbecue contest, which Morrison said couldn’t be held because competitors typically plan a year in advance and flooding this spring changed the chamber’s plans for RiverFest.
“We hated to have to do it, but we still wanted to have an event that was appreciative of the whole community,” she said.
More information can be found at bellev uenebraska.com/contact-information.