The 2018 RiverFest celebration will take place Friday and Saturday as scheduled but will move to American Heroes Park due to Missouri River flooding.
It’s a small move that resolves a big problem.
American Heroes Park is directly north of Haworth Park, where the festival is usually held but experienced flooding from a swollen Missouri River last week.
American Heroes Park sits higher than Haworth Park and was not impacted by the flood of 2011 when Haworth was inundated by 11 feet of water.
Jim Ristow, president of the Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce, said RiverFest hours and schedule will remain largely intact, including all band music and the children’s carnival.
The only exception is the barbecue contest, which has been canceled.
He said the Bellevue Junior Sports Association parking lot in American Heroes Park will be available, as will the park’s own parking lot.
Parking will also be available at the Haworth Park softball fields, which were unaffected by the flooding.
Ristow said parking in the Olde Towne area will be encouraged, with a shuttle bus transporting visitors to and from the festivities.
The schedule is as follows:
Friday, 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
• Carnival: 5 p.m. to close.
• Vendor offerings: 5 to 10 p.m.
• Food concessions: 5 to 11 p.m.
• Beer garden: 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
• Helicopter rides: 5 to 10 p.m.
• Hines Glow Entertainment (face painting, etc.) 5 to 10 p.m.
• Live music: 6 p.m. to 12:30 am.
Saturday, 7 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.
• Farrell’s 5K Run & 1K walk: 8 to 9 a.m.
• Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast: 7 to 11 a.m.
• Classic Car & Truck Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Can Sculpting Contest: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Carnival: Noon to close.
• Vendor Fair: Noon to 10 p.m.
• Food concessions: Noon to 11 p.m.
• Beer garden: 10 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.
• Helicopter rides: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• Hines Glow Entertainment: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• Green zone: Noon to 4 p.m.
• Bellino Fireworks Show: 10 p.m.
• Live music: Noon to 12:30 a.m.
Helicopter rides will be available throughout the festival at $40 per person.
Music will be provided by:
July 6
6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.: Emmett Bower Band.
July 7
Noon to 6 p.m.: Five Minute Drive, The Redwoods, Us and Them.
6 to 9:30 p.m.: Lemon Fresh Day.
10:15 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.: Red Delicious.
RiverFest admission is $1 per person.
Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome but coolers and firearms are prohibited.