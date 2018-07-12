The flood-prone Missouri River might have chased RiverFest away from Haworth Park permanently.
Jim Ristow, chief executive officer of the Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce, said the relocation of the festival to American Heroes Park proved so popular that he will seek to make it the festival’s permanent home.
RiverFest, Bellevue’s best-attended annual festival of music and food, drew about 30,000 people this year, Ristow said, with strong attendance all day Saturday making up for lighter attendance Friday night.
He said the introduction of shuttle bus service from Olde Towne to and from American Heroes Park proved popular and made traffic control simpler for police directing those attendees who chose to park on the grass.
“Police said they moved people in and out of American Heroes Park twice as fast as they moved people in and out of Haworth Park last year,” he said. “They were really thrilled by that.”
American Heroes Park, like Haworth Park, sits alongside the Missouri River but on higher ground. Despite being located directly north of Haworth Park, American Heroes has never flooded, making it a more dependable venue.
In addition, Ristow said, and to his surprise, measurements showed that American Heroes Park has just as much — and perhaps even more — grass parking than Haworth Park.
Easy parking, combined with the shuttle bus service, moved things along well, Ristow said.
“We had many compliments on that,” he said. “The best part was the buses picked you up and dropped you off at the front door. It took a lot of pressure off the park.”
Another important factor, he said, was the assistance provided by the City of Bellevue.
“Parks, fire and rescue and police did a tremendous job,” he said. “They work hard to help us pull this off. There’s so much stuff that goes on behind the scenes that a lot of people don’t know about. These guys did a tremendous job.”
All in all, Ristow said, he is satisfied with 2018 RiverFest, the 17th year the festival has been held.
“Friday was a little light but Saturday we were well ahead of last year, about 20 percent crowd-wise and sales-wise, which we felt pretty good about,” he said.
He said plans call for the festival to be held June 28-29 in 2019, prior to the July 4 holiday.