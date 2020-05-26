Bellevue’s Ride for Silence campaign ceased this year for the first time since its 2006 local inception.
The international bicycle ride is typically held the third Wednesday in May from 7 to 8 p.m. to honor cyclists who died and support those who have been injured while riding on public roads.
The goal of the campaign is to raise awareness among motorists, the public and decision makers of the dangers cyclists face on the roads, especially from other traffic, according to information on the Ride for Silence website.
John Perrin, event coordinator and member of Bellevue’s Bicycle Club, said the Ride for Silence is held in conjunction with Bellevue Police Department. Members of Bellevue’s police force use the 10-mile ride — stretching parts of Highway 370, Fort Crook Road, Cornhusker Road and 36th Street — as escort training.
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic halting that type of police training, as well as with directed health measures recommending 10 or fewer people in one setting, the ride simply wasn’t feasible, Perrin said.
“We couldn’t have done the ride; even now we wouldn’t have done the ride,” Perrin said. “There’s just too much risk with COVID.”
Typically, Perrin said anywhere from 50 riders to more than 100 participate.
The first Ride for Silence – which calls for bikers to ride without speaking – was held in Dallas in 2003 in the wake of a cyclist being killed after being struck by a bus’s side mirror.
The movement took root in Bellevue just a few years later after a local cyclist was killed while riding on Cornhusker Road.
“He was hit from behind by a truck,” Perrin said. “It knocked him into the ditch and he died from his injuries.”
During the Bellevue ride, Perrin added that riders stop in the general vicinity of where the accident happened and take a moment for reflection.
Though disappointed about this year’s event being canceled, Perrin said he’s optimistic the Ride for Silence will go off without a hitch next year.
And it’s important it does, he said, because the road is shared by many who need to be aware of what’s happening around them.
“You have to keep safety in mind no matter what form of transportation you’re using,” he said.
“It reminds people that there’s all sorts of traffic out there – tractors, slow-moving vehicles, over-sized vehicles.
“Every vehicle deserves the right to be on the road, and every vehicle also deserves accommodations.
“Bicycles are slow, but you don’t stay behind them very long. You’re not going to be late to an appointment because you’re following a bicycle for a few seconds.”