There have only been a handful of events in my life that have caused me to tear up. One of them was my daughter’s birth and the second was that scene in “Marley and Me” — you know which one.
I can now add Bellevue Little Theatre’s production of “Tuck Everlasting” to the list of things that have made a tear force its way out of the corner of my eye.
There were no onions to blame.
It was a combination of the powerful music, pristine dance numbers and thoughtful dialogue that wrenched my heart like a wet towel trying desperately to be dry.
The play is based on the bestselling children’s book of the same name by Natalie Babbitt.
The plot focuses on 11-year-old Winnie Foster, who is craving adventure far from home. She gets her wish when she becomes entangled with the Tuck family. She eventually has to decide whether to return home or stay with the Tucks forever.
At the heart of the show is age old question: Would you live forever if you could?
BLT’s production provides more reasons not to live forever than to live forever.
Oftentimes, it is through the body language of the characters, the tone of the music and the color being shined on the backdrop that tells the audience a character’s answer to the aforementioned question.
The cast did an excellent job of showing meaning without dialogue.
From the main character, Winnie Foster, portrayed by Eva Cohen, to the large ensemble, every character was always doing something.
This was pivotal to my engagement, as the set was simple in design, and so the cast filled in the set with their actions.
Nothing breaks immersion from a play more than seeing a side character doing nothing.
It is obvious to me that the ensemble cast must have spent hours developing their characters coming up with a back story with little to go on.
To me, it would seem be harder to be passionate and invested in a show when you have no lines, so I wanted to make sure that the ensemble cast got its due.
My two favorite characters in the entire show were Agnus Tuck, played by Chris Ebke, and the Man in the Yellow Suit, played by Patrick Wolfe.
Both characters were authority figures, both actors had booming voices when it came to dialogue and soothing melodic tones when it came to the music numbers.
I mentioned that body language had a significant impact on the storytelling for me, and these two actors had the most animated bodies in the entire show.
Whether it was Agnus joking around and nurturing those around him or the Man in the Yellow Suit doing everything in his power to put himself above those around him and craft a monopoly on eternity, both characters drew me further into the show.
Agnus has the best line of the entire show: “You don’t have to live forever, you just have to live.”
You can take this to mean a lot of different things, but I think it means that it doesn’t matter how long you live, but it does matters what you do in the time that you do have on this earth.
Of course, the most powerful scene in the show just so happened to be one of the final scenes and included an emotional dance number that had me digging for tissues in my pocket.
I only have one nitpick for the show. The music, while essential to the show, did at times overpower the voices of some of the cast, which made it hard to make out the dialogue in some scenes.
This could be an issue with the acoustics of the theater, so I won’t knock them too much for this one.
This cast and crew knocked it out of the park with this one and deserve to be recognized.
Due to the growing concern surrounding COVID-19, the Bellevue Little Theatre ended the show’s run after Sunday.
Even though it only ran for three days, BLT’s production of “Tuck Everlasting” is sure to live on forever in the memories of those who were lucky enough to see it.