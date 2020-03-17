Restaurants in Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista and Ralston are doing what they can to slow the spread of COVID-19. Amid social distancing, the following restaurants will offer only carryout orders or limited dine-in experiences until further notice.
This list will be updated as announcements are made.
Bellevue
Stella’s Bar & Grill, 106 S. Galvin Road, can be reached at 402-291-6088 for carryout orders. Food will be delivered to vehicle upon pickup. Stella’s Bar & Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The Special Restaurant, 303 Fort Crook Road N., can be reached at 402-884-0441 for carryout orders. Food will be delivered to vehicle upon pickup. The Special Restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Han’s Golden Dragon, 923 Galvin Road S. suite 107, can be reached at 402-315-9909 for carryout orders. Food will be delivered to vehicle upon pickup. Han’s Golden Dragon is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The Banh Mi Shop, 923 Galvin Road S. suite 101, can be reached at 531-444-2452 for carryout orders. While the dining room is open to limited customers until further notice, carryout is suggested. Food will be delivered to vehicle upon pickup. The Banh Mi Shop is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Dairy Twist, 2211 Lincoln Road., can be reached at 402-292-1303 for carryout orders. The dining room will be open to a maximum of eight people at a time until further notice. Customers can pick up orders inside or through the drive thru. Dairy Twist is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Roma Italian Restaurant, 605 Fort Crook Road N., can be reached at 402-916-5820 for carryout orders. Food will be delivered to vehicle upon pickup. Roma Italian Restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Ono Pinay Kitchen, 2221 Madison St., can be reached at 402-504-4027 for carryout orders. Food will be delivered to vehicle upon pickup. Ono Pinay Kitchen will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday with pickup times between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Chick-fil-A, 2016 Cornhusker Road, can be reached at 402-292-2337. Customers may order and pick up food through the drive thru. Chick-fil-A is open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 10110 S. 15th St., can be reached at 402-932-7100 for carryout orders. Customers can be picked up in story or delivered through the restaurant's app. Jersey Mike’s Subs will be open from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Jade Palace, 1702 Galvin Road S., can be reached at 402-293-8089 for carryout orders. Food must be picked up from the drive thru. Jade Palace is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
80’s Snack Shack, 4733 Giles Road, can be reached at 402-507-9427 for carryout orders and delivery (up to 10 miles). 80’s Snack Shack is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Dairy Queen, 501 W. Mission Ave., can be reached at 402-292-3721. The drive thru will remain open. Dairy Queen is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
La Mesa, 1405 Fort Crook Road S., can be reached at 402-733-8754 for carry out orders and delivery. La Mesa is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Papillion
Chick-fil-A, 8710 S. 71st Plaza, can be reached at 402-934-6601. Customers may order and pick up food through the drive thru. Chick-fil-A is open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday
Chocolaterie Stam, 7474 Towne Center Parkway, can be reached at 402-933-7826. The business will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday until further notice.
Moran’s Grill, 230 W. Lincoln St., can be reached at 402-677-1142 for carryout orders. Food will be delivered to vehicle upon pickup. Moran’s Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The Papio Pub, 129 North S. Washington St., can be reached at 402-331-9973 for carryout orders. Food will be delivered to vehicle upon pickup. All scheduled events have been canceled. The Papio Pub will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The Stave Wine & Cheese Parlour, 320 N. Washington St., will be closed until further notice.
Grecian Gyros, 839 Tara Plaza, can be reached at 402-331-7110 for carryout orders and delivery. The dining room will be open to a maximum of 10 people at a time until further notice. Customers can pick up orders inside. Grecian Gyros is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Ming’s Restaurant, 828 Tara Plaza, can be reached at 402-592-2390 for carryout orders. Ming’s Restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen, 310 E. Gold Coast Road Suit 101, can be reached at 402-884-3338 for carryout orders. Food will be delivered to vehicle upon pickup. Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
SPIN! Pizza, 248 Olson Drive, can be reached at 402-935-7746 for carryout orders. Food will be delivered to vehicle upon pickup. SPIN! Pizza is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
La Mesa, 829 Tara Plaza, can be reached at 402-593-0983 for carry out orders and delivery. La Mesa is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Papio Pit BBQ, 1449 Papillion Drive Suite 103, can be reached at 402-506-5655 for carryout orders. The dining room will be open to a maximum of 10 people at a time until further notice, however, carryout is suggested. Papio Pit BBQ is open from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Texas Roadhouse, 7302 Olson Drive, can be reached at 402-592-7427 for carryout orders. Texas Roadhouse is open from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
The Good Life Sports Bar and Grill, 11336 S. 96th St. Suite 109, can be reached at 402-315-9007 for carryout orders. Food will be delivered to vehicle upon pickup. The Good Life Sports Bar and Grill will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
La Vista
Vietnamese Restaurant, 8013 S. 83rd Ave., can be reached at 402-991-8998 for carryout orders and delivery. Vietnamese Restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
Karray’s Cafe, 9821 Giles Road, can be reached at 402-339-4110 for carryout orders. The dining room will be open to a maximum of 10 people at a time until further notice. Customers can pick up orders inside or have food brought to vehicle. Karray’s Cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday though Friday and Sunday and from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
El Vallarta, 8045 S. 83rd St., can be reached at 402-331-1613 for carryout orders. El Vallarta will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Mama’s Pizza, 8146 S. 96th St., can be reached at 402-614-5545 for carryout orders. Food will be delivered to vehicle upon pickup. Mama’s Pizza will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
PizzaWest, 12040 McDermottPlaza, can be reached at 402-933-7499 for carryout orders and delivery. While the dining room is open to limited customers until further notice, carryout is suggested. PizzaWest is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Lina’s Mexican Restaurant, 8420 Brentwood Drive, can be reached at 402-592-1332. The drive thru will remain open. Lina’s Mexican Restaurant will be open 24/7.
Ralston
Maria's, 7630 Burlington St., can be reached at 402-592-3623 for carryout orders. Delivery will be available though DoorDash. Maria’s will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Ralston Keno, 5130 S. 72nd St., will be closed until further notice.