Nearly a year after widespread flooding decimated portions of Bellevue and affected the majority of Nebraska’s 93 counties, the National Weather Service, in collaboration with Sarpy County Emergency Management, is hosting an informative briefing to keep area residents up to date about this spring’s flooding potential.
The gathering is being held March 11 at 7 p.m. inside the Criss Auditorium at Bellevue University’s Hitchcock Humanities Center, 1040 Bruin Blvd. It’s one of several meetings the National Weather Service has slated during the course of the next month.
On Feb. 4, the Weather Service team stopped in Fremont. Columbus, Norfolk, Bellevue and southeast Iowa meetings are all scheduled to follow.
The briefing will serve as a platform for attendees to have their own questions answered while tuning in to a panel of weather experts looking to provide information about the flooding risk at hand. It will also enable presenters to dispel any misinformation swirling about.
“These meetings are really held to just get out information into the community,” said Lynn Marshall, director of Sarpy County Emergency Management. “… Obviously, we are looking at some snowpack that’s got to melt and come down. There’s (flooding) potential for the Missouri River, that’s the one that we may have our biggest concern with.
“But, we’ve rebuilt the structures that were over-topped or breached, so I think we are in pretty good shape in Sarpy County.”
Last year, the deck was fully stacked, leading to imminent chaos and destruction, according to Scott Dergan, a 28-year veteran of the National Weather Service. It was predominately a cold, dry winter in 2019; however, heavy snowfall just before spring followed by abnormally wet conditions and increased temperatures proved problematic.
“We lost most of our snow by January,” Dergan said, referencing 2019. “But then it got wet again, wet as in more snowfall across eastern Nebraska and into the Dakotas. So that, combined with the snowpack in the Rockies, and in March having a very quick warm-up and some heavy rain to go along with that (caused issues).
“The Missouri River above Gavins Point (Dam) in the Dakotas was generally at capacity then because of that snowfall and quick rain that occurred.”
As a result, he noted how the Army Corps of Engineers was forced to divert water out of several reservoirs in South Dakota. Simultaneously, substantial snowmelt occurred in Nebraska throwing systems in the Platte and Elkhorn rivers out of sync.
“And eventually, that leads into the Missouri River,” he said. “And that really is the perfect storm that happened: a whole lot of snow throughout the Missouri River basin and then a quick, rapid warm-up and heavy rain.
“It melted the snow even faster and so all of that water went straight into the rivers and they rose very quickly … This year, we aren’t seeing it quite as much because … we don’t have a lot of snowpack.”
But, he noted that everything isn’t all-clear on the flooding front. Snowpack in the Rocky Mountain region — where the Missouri River system begins — currently is about as high as it was in 2019, Dergan said.
He added that Montana snowpack could also potentially lead to an adverse situation, with spring snowmelt funneling an excess of water into the Missouri River system.
“Which eventually works its way down into the Omaha area,” Dergan said. “Also the Bellevue area, and southward.”
Fortunately, though, snowfall and snowpack are down this season, he said.
So although there are some reasonable concerns and many residents are still looking in the rearview at 2019 as a reference point for what may be in store during the next few months, Dergan said that all signs point to a calmer spring.
“I think our antecedent conditions aren’t as bad as they were last year, so we aren’t expecting anything like we saw last year,” Dergan said.
“But, we have to remain vigilant because snow could still occur, we could have freezing conditions for a week or two that could dam up the rivers and ice them over again.
“But, the later we get into February, the better off … Those things are becoming more and more unlikely.”
Those with additional inquiries regarding the upcoming gathering are encouraged to contact the National Weather Service at 402-359-5166.