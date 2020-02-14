As construction continues to modify and enhance the federal levee system that protects Bellevue and Offutt Air Force Base from flooding, the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District and its contractor are asking area residents to stay off of designated closed trails.
The Bellevue Loop Trail has been closed since construction started last fall and will remain closed from Capehart Road to Haworth Park until late summer. Then, the Missouri River section of the trail will reopen. The remaining portion along Papillion Creek will remain closed until at least May 2021.
For public safety, barricades have been placed indicating the trail is closed. Bellevue police will be monitoring access points to the trail/levee construction site and may issue citations to trespassers, according to a release.