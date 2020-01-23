The American Red Cross is seeking volunteers for a two-day exercise Friday and Saturday.
The Red Cross is partnering with Sarpy County Emergency Management to conduct a full-scale shelter exercise to help train emergency volunteers to work with individuals with physical, developmental and intellectual disabilities.
The team is seeking volunteers from the disability community and their families to come to the shelter, as if they have been displaced from their home due to a winter storm.
These volunteers will be registered, taken to the main cot area and given snacks and dinner. Shelter workers will work with the individuals to see what their needs are.
The exercise begins at 3 p.m. Friday through 9 a.m. Saturday. Shifts are available for volunteers at 3, 5 and 8 p.m. each day. There will be an approximate time commitment of two hours per shift.
No one is required to stay the night, though the Red Cross is welcoming individuals with disabilities to stay if they can.
The registration deadline is Friday, Jan. 24. To register, visit surveymonkey.com/r/YZXS8JX.