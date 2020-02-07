The American Red Cross and Sarpy County Emergency Management partnered for a two-day shelter exercise.
Hosted at Calvary Christian Church on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, the drill allowed volunteers to practice shelter operations in case of a winter storm emergency that could impact travel and infrastructure.
The church had been a shelter for those affected by the March 2019 flooding.
The Red Cross, Sarpy County Emergency Management Agency, Tri-County Community Emergency Response Team, Medical Reserve Corps, South Baptist Convention, The Salvation Army, Sarpy/Cass Health Department, Calvary Christian Church, Nebraska Statewide Independent Living Council and AmeriCorps all participated at the training.
Josh Murray, regional communications and marketing director for American Red Cross, said the Red Cross is always planning to set up practice shelters in case of another emergency like last year’s flooding.
“We’ve been planning this for months with Sarpy County Emergency Management after the floods last year,” Murray said. “We wanted to keep planning, keep practicing. Sarpy County Emergency Management were interested in partnering with us, so it was a good opportunity to do it here and go through this practice here.”
Murray said the church was “very accommodating” last year during the shelter set-up, so it made sense for the teams to practice there.
“The church let us have full rein of what we need and are very supportive, so it’s a great partnership we have,” he said. “We have several sites identified around the areas all the time if we need shelter, and where is the best opportunity to have that.
“A lot of residents last year from the area had really tough situations they were dealing with, and this was their home away from home during that time. It’s been a great facility to use as a shelter.”
The volunteers at the site had a myriad of jobs, from providing meals, checking people in for registration to providing health services.
Along with shelter volunteers, there was also a team of actors who played the roles of the disaster victims needing help in different situations.
“We have several situations to deal with, and most of them have been through this before and know what to do, but it’s good practice and is always beneficial and will help in the future,” Murray said. “We have other people from our team who are doing evaluations and then afterwards we will sit down and evaluate how we all did and what we can do better, what did we do well, what changes need to be made and try to outline where we go from there.”
Murray said there are other exercises during the year in different counties who have gained interest in the Red Cross’ work.
Murray said exercises like the one at Calvary Christian Church help teams gain more experience in dealing with disasters such as flooding.
“The more we practice, the better we’ll be, the quicker we’ll be and the more we’ll be able to help people who need help when it’s a real situation,” he said. “Also, certain procedures sometimes change, and policies sometimes change and it helps us to regroup, look at it again and make sure we’re doing it the right way in the best way we can do it. We’re trying to treat this as real as possible.”