Omaha, NE (68102)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.