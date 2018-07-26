The Bellevue Planning Commission will be asked to weigh in Thursday on whether the city’s Complete Streets ordinance should be repealed.
The ordinance dates from Jan. 24, 2011, when the City Council passed Ordinance 3610 promoting walking, bicycling and mass transit as alternatives to the automobile. The ordinance ordered city planners to accommodate such alternatives when designing and building new transportation projects.
But City Councilman Jim Moudry will introduce an item on the council’s Aug. 13 agenda seeking repeal of the ordinance.
In a memo to council members explaining his proposal, Moudry said the ordinance is inflexible and increases the cost of major transportation projects.
In particular, Moudry cites ongoing plans to widen 36th Street from Highway 370 to Platteview Road where he said the addition of a bike lane and trail is increasing construction costs.
In his memo, Moudry makes it clear he is not asking the city to abandon plans to install bike lanes and trails, only that such additions not be mandatory.
“This ordinance would repeal the Complete Streets ordinance and allow the planning, design and construction for alternative transportation modes to be a choice, where it makes sense, and not a mandated requirement,” Moudry wrote.
Bellevue Planning Director Chris Shewchuk said city administration wishes to have Planning Commission input on the proposed change prior to council action.
In other matters, commissioners will consider:
• Adding “exercise, tanning and fitness spas” as permitted uses in general business zones. The change would bring such businesses, which already exist in those zones, into conformance.
• Adjusting city rules pertaining to the use and display of digital signs.
The planning commission meets at the Bellevue City Council chambers, 1500 Wall St., at 7 p.m.