A plan to bus students across Fort Crook Road and train tracks to a planned Omaha Public Schools elementary school wasn’t enough to address safety concerns of the Bellevue Planning Commission.
The site of the proposed school near Fort Crook Road and Childs Road is adjacent to two Union Pacific train tracks, and commissioners reiterated concerns it would be dangerous for students who live on the east side of Fort Crook Road, who would be in the new school’s attendance zone, to cross the street and train tracks.
OPS plans to bus all students living on the east side of Fort Crook Road to the school so none would have to walk. The district proposed the solution after the Planning Commission delayed making a recommendation during its July 25 meeting.
Busing students didn’t mollify commissioners’ concerns during Thursday’s Planning Commission meeting, and ultimately the commission and OPS agreed to delay a recommendation for a second time to the Sept. 26 meeting.
Commissioners worried about children who missed the bus or lived close to the school and decide to walk across Fort Crook Road instead of ride the bus. Fort Crook has six driving lanes and two bike lanes at the intersection with Childs Road.
Commissioners also expressed concern there are no crosswalks at the intersection, sidewalks or other pedestrian safety features on Childs Road to the west of the train tracks.
OPS officials said it would be a financial burden to delay plans much longer and it would be cost prohibitive to add an overpass over Fort Crook Road or other infrastructure improvements. They also questioned why the commission was going against the recommendation of the city’s planning department to approve the plans.
OPS officials met with city staff on Aug. 14 and proposed the plan to bus students.
The busing plan would need to be approved at the OPS Board of Education meeting on Sept. 4.