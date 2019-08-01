Plans to build a 76-unit multi-family housing development along the western edge of the Normandy Hills neighborhood ran into a wall of opposition before the Bellevue Planning Commission Thursday night.
Residents voiced no objection to the development itself, which some described as “beautiful,” but to the additional traffic that would further strain an already strained community that has just one entry and exit point.
Normandy Hills lost its longtime access to Highway 75 via Normandy Boulevard after the state completed the reconstruction of Highway 75/Kennedy Freeway from Platteview Road south to Plattsmouth.
That access is now barred by an imposing gate threatening a $350 fine to anyone who tries to pass it.
The only way to enter or exit Normandy Hills is via Grenoble Drive, which permits only a right turn onto Fort Crook Road. Residents wishing to head south on Highway 75 must first take Fort Crook Road north to Fairview Road where they may then turn around and head south.
Residents said their neighborhood is already in violation of accepted fire codes by having just one entry and exit point.
Adding 76 new residential units, with perhaps 200 additional vehicles, would be dangerous, they said, especially during winter months when snow and ice already causes backup of residents attempting to leave the subdivision.
The development is proposed by Summit Housing Group of Missoula, Mont., which describes itself as specializing in building affordable housing for low-income persons using the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program authorized under the Tax Reform Act of 1986.
The development would be built on an 11.8-acre lot running along the western edge of Normandy Hills approximately from Grenoble Drive to just south of Bordeaux Avenue. It would consist of eight buildings housing 76 units offering three- and four-bedroom units with rents ranging from $725 to $1,284 a month.
Commissioner Eric Ritz said he would vote to oppose the development because of the single-access point, and City Planning Director Chris Shewchuk said the problem was real and should be addressed.
Commissioners voted 5-0 to hold the proposal over to their Sept. 26 in order to give the company, the city, the county and perhaps the state time to discuss the limited access problem.