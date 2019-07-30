Omaha Public Schools’ plans to build a fourth elementary school in Bellevue hit a minor bump during Thursday’s Bellevue Planning Commission meeting.
The school district and its architect, Kenneth Hahn Architects, were applying for a rezone and conditional use permit for land near Fort Crook Road and Childs Road, but the Planning Commission postponed making a recommendation until the Aug. 22 meeting to give OPS time to address safety concerns related to traffic and a Union Pacific railroad line that runs along Fort Crook Road.
Proposed OPS boundaries show most of the students who would attend the school would come from east of Fort Crook Road and thus have to cross the train tracks to get to school. Students on the west side of Fort Crook currently are in Chandler View’s attendance zone while those on the east attend Gomez Heritage in Omaha.
Metropolitan Area Planning Agency estimates show more than 18,000 vehicles per day travel along Fort Crook in both directions and Planning Commission documents show the Bellevue Police Department expressed concerns about students walking across Fort Crook Road.