Insurance company Physicians Mutual is preparing to move its mail processing center operations into the now-vacant building on Galvin Road previously occupied by Shopko.
The name of the business was revealed at Tuesday’s Bellevue City Council meeting. It was announced by Andrew Rainbolt, executive director of Sarpy County Economic Development Corporation, during a presentation centered around Bellevue’s Annual Return on Investment (ROI) report.
The project, a $5.7 million capital investment, is slated to create 75 jobs, according to information provided by Rainbolt. The site, 601 Galvin Road S., was one of eight Shopko locations in Nebraska to close doors in spring 2019.
Ward 5 Councilman Don Preister praised all parties involved for recruiting and landing Physicians Mutual.
"The $5.7 million in development and 75 jobs in an existing empty building, thanks for sending those folks to us,” Preister said to Rainbolt. “But kudos to our team for putting it together and making it happen. Because once they are here, if we don’t do the right things and have a good package, it goes away.
"So thanks for sending them, but even more so, thanks to Jim (Ristow) and the team and the mayor and everybody for making it happen."
