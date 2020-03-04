Insurance company Physicians Mutual is preparing to move into the now-vacant building on Galvin Road previously occupied by Shopko.
The name of the business was revealed at Tuesday’s Bellevue City Council meeting. It was announced by Andrew Rainbolt, executive director of Sarpy County Economic Development Corporation, during a presentation centered around Bellevue’s Annual Return on Investment (ROI) report.
The project, a $5.7 million capital investment, is slated to create 75 jobs, according to information provided by Rainbolt. The site, 601 Galvin Road S., was one of eight Shopko locations in Nebraska to close doors in spring 2019.
This is a developing story. Visit bellevueleader.com for an updated version later today or pick up a hardcopy of next week’s Bellevue Leader for additional details.