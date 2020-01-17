In a tucked away corner of La Platte, a community bonds through their love of horses.
Phoenix Equestrian Center, 16401 Dyson Hollow Road, is open to teach people about the sport of equestrian, as well as show how to care for horses.
Janine Weatherby, whose family opened the center in 1992, said the property was originally the family-owned farm until it burned down in 1991.
“We named it Phoenix because it rose from the ashes,” she said.
Weatherby’s family moved to Bellevue from New Jersey when her father was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base. The family has a history of riding horses since their New Jersey days.
With their military connection, Weatherby said PEC gains a lot of interest from the Offutt community.
The center leases their own horses to benefit their large military clientele, Weatherby said.
“A lot of the other barns have a lot of people that own horses, and we do a lot of leasing because the military people come and if they leave they don’t really want to buy a horse,” she said.
The activities offered at PEC include riding lessons for $35 for 30 minutes for beginners, clinics with well-known trainers and the center even participates in competitions across the U.S.
The center competes in five nationally-rated shows with the United States Hunter Jumper Association throughout the year, as well as schooling shows, which are competitions for new or inexperienced riders and horses.
“There’s a lot of different opportunities,” Weatherby said. “It’s an expensive sport, but we try to keep it reasonable.”
With 70 horses, the center breeds their own to show off and sell to anyone interested, usually at different shows across the nation.
“We have four or five babies every spring and people come and play with them all the time,” Weatherby said.
For lessons, Weatherby said the younger children interested usually start when they’re 5 years old, and the parents are usually heavily involved with riding, too.
“Horses are bigger than the kids, so until they know what they’re doing, the parents is always there to help them,” she said. “They usually don’t just drop them off and leave, the parents get to stay and learn it all, too. A lot of parents start riding afterwards, too.”
Weatherby said the center aims to get rid of any stigma surrounding the sport.
“When you talk about riding horses, people think it’s expensive and people don’t want to get into it,” she said. “But for a kid, it’s fun and it’s responsible and you have an animal you have to take care of — it’s not like most sports where it’s all on you.
“It keeps people out of trouble, they have somewhere to be after school and something to do on the weekends. It’s for everyday people.”