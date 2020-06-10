One Pawnee teacher had always dreamed of becoming an educator since she was in the fourth grade.
Diana Styles, who has taught in Omaha Public Schools for 40 years, is ending her tenure at Pawnee Elementary School, where she’s been the English as a Second Language teacher since 2001.
For 13 years, Styles taught special education for visually impaired students. She also taught third and fourth grade before teaching English as a Second Language.
Styles said she wanted to become a teacher after volunteering in the special education classroom as a fourth grader at Field Club Elementary in Omaha.
As an ESL teacher, Styles said she “loved” her position.
“With teaching ESL, I love learning about the students’ cultures,” she said.
“It’s really fun working with the families.”
After 40 years in the district, Styles said she’s loved seeing OPS grow with the times.
“OPS stays on top of new things that come out,” she said. “They support us in all we do, and they’re supportive in what we need in the classroom.”
The final semester has been difficult, Styles said, because she’s not face to face with her students due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“I didn’t get to say proper goodbyes,” she said. “But for now I’m still in touch with students.”
Styles said she hopes to substitute teach a bit at Pawnee after retirement. She also plans to travel and volunteer at her church with her husband.
Styles said she’ll miss the people at Pawnee the most.
“The staff works very well together,” she said.
“I’ll miss the students and seeing their faces when something clicks.”
Below is a list provided by the school district of OPS teachers and staff retiring after 15-plus years:
Charlene Brown, 17 years, Chandler View Elementary vocal music teacher.
Luana Sue Hamilton, 13 years, Bryan Middle School Gifted and Talented teacher.
Robert Ketterer, 20 years, Bryan High School physical education teacher.
Shelley Knutson, 16 years, Bryan High School Special Education teacher.
Larry St Hilaire, 22 years, Bryan High School Industrial Technology teacher.
Jacqualine Wagner, 24 years, Gilder Elementary first grade teacher.
Douglas Albers, 29 years, Bryan High School licensed assistant custodian.
Ingrid Furby, 19 years, Bryan Middle School paraprofessional.
Michael Simpson, 28 years, Bryan Middle School head custodian.
Thinh Tran, 11.4 years, Bryan High School assistant custodian.