Bellevue City Councilman Pat Shannon picked up petitions Monday for his recall effort against fellow council member Kathy Welch.
Shannon has until Feb. 12 to gather 886 valid signatures from registered voters in Ward 4. If he succeeds, Sarpy County Election Commissioner Michelle Andahl will have 15 days to verify signatures.
Petitions have been distributed to nine people who will help collect signatures, Shannon said, and more are to come.
"We've got plenty of help," he said.
Among the allegations Shannon listed on the petition are Welch does not live in Ward 4, the ward she was elected to represent in November 2018, and that she unlawfully participated in closed sessions related to a real estate deal while she was representing the city, used insider information to get that role and unlawfully voted on the deal even though she would receive a commission, allegations she denied at a Dec. 19 press conference.
Shannon said he is not in a rush to collect signatures because he is attempting to get the recall vote on the May 12 primary ballot. If he turns in the petitions too soon it would trigger a special election after the primary.
If the the mandatory number of valid signatures are collected and the matter placed on the ballot, voters will decide whether or not to remove Welch from office.