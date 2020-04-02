With schools across the nation closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, parents are learning what it takes to become a teacher for their children.
From writing assignments to art projects, one Bellevue family is keeping up with school work from the comfort of their own home.
Melissa May, a stay-at-home mother to second grade twins Gracelyn and Hannah, said it’s important for her to keep her daughters working on school work while also having fun.
“We start out with about a 15-minute writing period where I post different questions. (Thursday) was, ‘Would you rather go to the beach or the zoo and why?’” May said. “We’ll do math, language arts and reading, and then shaking it up a little bit, the first couple of days, we did science and made terrariums, we made Play-doh, we did art with oil pastels.
“They’re kind of getting a little bit of everything and we’re using a combination of things I print off the internet and computer programs.”
May, who’s also a member at the girls’ Parent Teacher Association at Two Springs Elementary, said the transition from being at school to being at home was easy for her since she is usually at home.
“It’s not like I had to juggle working plus teaching my kids,” she said. “In that aspect, we’ve been very fortunate.”
With the closings around the city and state, May said it’s important to keep her daughters engaged and constantly using their brains.
“You don’t want them to forget the stuff they already learned, but if you’re having some sort of normalcy and schedule with them, it’s going to help the kids a little more,” she said. “This is a very anxious time for our country, and especially little kids because they don’t really know what’s going on and it’s hard to explain it.
“If you try to keep up with the normal things they’ve been doing, I feel like it really helps.”
Along with science, technology, engineering and math subjects, May also has her daughters learn family and consumer sciences such as baking, as well as art projects.
And besides school assignments, May also has the girls play outside, build Legos, have dance parties and do workout videos to keep them active.
“We’re taking it day-by-day and kind of going off the kids and what they need that particular day,” she said. “We’re loving it, the kids are liking that they have a say in what we do. I know there are some parents who feel they’re not equipped to do this, but we’re having a good time and we’re making the most out of a pretty rough situation.”