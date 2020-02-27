Jim and Mickey Bassett’s ownership of American Heroes Deli has enabled them to serve up sandwich creations and countless homemade soups to patrons, but, perhaps more importantly, it’s the place where their family became perfectly blended.
Eight years ago, the couple hired Claudia Orellana. She needed a job and immediately proved capable.
Fast forward to today, Orellana and her husband, Jeo, have purchased the business and are taking over on Sunday. For the Bassetts, it’s much more than a business transaction — the Orellanas — with Claudia of El Salvadorian descent — have become part of their clan.
“We didn’t think we were going to be able to retire, particularly,” Mickey said. “But then Claudia came along, and like I say, she’s been like a daughter, her family has become our family … We feel very confident that she will carry on the legacy that we have created in our 25-plus years of doing this.”
The Bassetts and another couple in the early 1990s opened their first restaurant in Omaha near 15th Street and Capitol Avenue. Then, it was simply called Heroes, and after a few years and three total store openings the couple cashed out and moved to Beaver Lake, about 30 minutes south of Omaha.
That is the place where the household name American Heroes came to be. It was a way to pay homage to America’s military and other brave men and women who put their lives on the line daily.
Jim noted how the restaurant opening in Bellevue in the late 1990s was somewhat of a fluke. He said he was in town looking for some restaurant equipment when he stumbled upon a building available for lease in the area of of 23rd Avenue and Lincoln Road in Olde Towne. This location, which they lovingly refer to as “The Mothership,” served as their headquarters for more than 19 years.
At one point, the Bassetts had four American Heroes Deli locations around the Omaha metro area. Now there is just one, 1103 Galvin Road S., in Bellevue.
It’s the place where Orellana’s influence diversified their offerings. While sandwiches and more than 80 varieties of homemade soups remain the business’ staple, Pupusa Thursdays became a hit several years back.
“I asked Claudia one year, ‘What do you guys do for Thanksgiving?’” Mickey said. “She said, ‘We have turkey and dressing.’ So I said, ‘Well, do you have like a fancy meal or something that you always do?’ And she said, ‘That would be pupusas.’
“And so she made pupusas for us, and we were like, ‘O.M.G, these are so good.’”
Pupusas, an El Salvadorian favorite made with cornmeal or rice flour, usually stuffed with one or more ingredients, helped draw in new customers.
In a diversifying city, this was a big deal, Jim said.
Orellana said under her and Jeo’s ownership, they will continue serving the foods that have allowed American Heroes Deli to stand up against the tests of time. But, she said, there may be some tweaking of store hours, and down the line, perhaps a few additional El Salvadorian menu options.
“I am excited, and, you know, I just want to make Mickey and Jim proud,” Orellana said. “They have given me an opportunity.”
The decision to step away from the business’ day-to-day operation wasn’t easy, but the couple said they know it’s in good hands. Plus, it was the right time to move on. During the past four years, Mickey underwent three major surgeries, all on the same leg.
“So it (has) become very difficult physically,” she said. “The restaurant business is not for sissies, it’s a very consuming occupation.”
The Bassetts, though, will keep busy. Mickey home-schools her grandson, which she said she will continue doing for about the next two years. Jim, who has worked part time for UPS for 18 years, will continue his responsibilities there.
“We are taking baby steps into retirement,” Mickey said, with a laugh.
Jim and Mickey both noted that although they may not be in the restaurant on a daily basis, they will continue serving as mentors to the new owners to make the transition as seamless as possible. This means patrons can expect the same level of food excellence and customer service they have grown to know throughout the restaurant’s tenure.
“They can expect the same thing they got, with enhancements,” Jim said.
“There will be additional items available in addition to what we have always done.”
Those familiar with the joint will inevitably still see Jim and Mickey from time to time.
“We are still going to come and visit and see people,” Mickey said. “We’ve been eating sandwiches for 27 years, so, we can’t stop now. The withdrawal would be too great.”