The Bellevue Little Theatre will stage its final show of 2019 beginning Nov 8.
“Our Town” will be on stage three weekends, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. from Nov. 8 through Nov. 24.
“Our Town” was first performed in 1938 and is a three-act play by American playwright Thornton Wilder. It tells the story of the fictional American small town of Grover’s Corners between 1901 and 1913 through the everyday lives of its citizens.
The play is directed by Marya Lucca-Thyberg and consist of 21 actors.
The main character in Wilder’s play is the stage manager of the theatre, played by Stuart Stenger, who directly addresses the audience, brings in guest lecturers and fills in playing some of the roles.
Lucca-Thyberg said the show is family friendly, though is most appropriate for ages 10 and up.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $10 for students with a proper ID. Reservations can be made online at bell evuelittletheatre.weebly.com or by calling 402-291-1554, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Bellevue Little Theatre is located at 203 W. Mission Ave.