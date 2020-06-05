Omaha Public Schools will lease portions of Southroads Technology Center as a transitional learning space for schools undergoing construction.
The district will lease a former J.C. Penney on the second floor of the former shopping mall, and district documents show parking lots to the east will turn into play areas and a playground.
OPS’ lease lasts five years beginning Aug. 1 and is for more than 93,000 square feet of space for $513,381 per year.
The lease includes three two-year options and OPS will also pay $21,390.88 per month for early access that will allow for construction.
The lease is with Deep Well, a nonprofit company that owns the portion of Southroads OPS will use.
Property records show Southroads Shopping Center LLC sold two portions of Southroads to Deep Well on Jan. 31 for a combined $2 million.
An auction for parts of the building was scheduled for October, but it was canceled.
Jeremy Maskel, OPS’ executive director of district communications and external relations, said Southroads met the district’s needs for proximity, data and electrical connectivity and safety.
Site preparation work is underway and the plan is for the space to be available for the upcoming school year, but that is dependent on factors related to the coronavirus pandemic and whether or not schools are allowed to have students in the building, Maskel said.
Highland Elementary School, near 27th and Madison streets in Omaha, will be the first to transition to Southroads, Maskel said.
Following that will be Spring Lake Elementary, which is at 20th and G streets.
OPS has also used the Mills Building in northeast Omaha as a similar space, Maskel said.