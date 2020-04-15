St. Matthew the Evangelist Grade School has implemented online learning as the novel coronavirus has caused schools across the state to shut down.
The school has turned to online tools such as Zoom to connect students and teachers while practicing social distancing.
Angie Palmer, the school’s principal, said she’s impressed with the teachers and how they transitioned from in-person classes to online since March 13.
“We’ve taken the initiative to learn Zoom and get the ball rolling to contact our families,” she said. “We didn’t miss a day of school.”
Palmer said though the students and teachers aren’t able to see each other in person, she wants them to utilize Zoom as a sense of face-to-face connection.
Every day, Palmer and staff create videos with announcements, a morning prayer and birthday shout outs.
Though the school had a short time to adjust to the sudden changes, Palmer said that overall, it’s been a simple transition.
“We’re so small, so it’s easy to (adjust),” she said. “I’m proud of my teachers for everything they’ve done.”
The school also makes it a point to make contact with every parent, and Palmer makes sure to check up on her staff, as well.
“Some teachers aren’t comfortable with technology, so I told them to not be afraid to fail, and no one is expecting perfection,” she said. “It’s hard on everybody. We trust each other, and our families are so supportive.”
Palmer said she knows there are teachers and students alike who are upset not being at school, so every week, the school has visited families at a distance to greet students.
“The teachers needed that,” she said. “It helped with morale and it is therapeutic to see the kids.”
Other than online learning, Palmer said there will be other traditional St. Matthew events going on online, such as virtual field day, the eighth grade digital challenge and more.
“Hopefully we can all get back together in the summer if we’re allowed,” Palmer said.
As a faith-based school, Palmer said she hopes people spend more time with their families while being at home.
“Maybe God’s telling us to slow down and appreciate things in life,” she said. “We’ll be back to normal some day.”