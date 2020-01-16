An Omaha man told police that he was looking for drugs when he participated in a home invasion that resulted in the 2018 slaying of a Bellevue man.
Christopher J. Reagan, 47, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Sarpy County District Court to second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and conspiracy to commit robbery in the June 2018 death of 39-year-old Brent Quigley. Reagan faces 20 years to life on the murder charge when he’s sentenced March 25.
Reagan’s attorney, Don Schense, said after the hearing that his client had expressed “nothing but great remorse” from the beginning. The robbery, he said, was fueled by Reagan’s bid to steal methamphetamine and money from Quigley.
“This case is just another example of the risks of methamphetamine and the desperate acts that people will do for drugs,” Schense said.
Four other people — Raymond T. Davis, Alisia Cooke, Krystal Martin and Jonathan Riesgaard — also have been charged in the case.
Riesgaard, 33, pleaded guilty to being an accessory to a felony and will be sentenced Feb. 19.
Davis, 30, is scheduled to go on trial March 17 on charges of first-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Cooke, 29, is charged with second-degree murder.
Martin, 22, is charged with being an accessory to a felony.
Quigley was stabbed to death June 24, 2018, during a robbery at his home, according to Ron Earl, an assistant prosecutor in the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office.
Two days later, Bellevue police found Quigley dead inside his home near 42nd and Harrison Streets after a friend became worried.
Officers found Quigley lying near his front door with 20 stab wounds, Earl said. He was covered with a blanket and the house had been ransacked.
In interviews with detectives, Reagan said a plan had been hatched to rob Quigley of money and drugs. Cooke, Earl said, had agreed during an online conversation to have sex with Quigley for money.
She went to the home and accompanied Quigley into the bedroom, police said at a preliminary hearing. Cooke found a pretext to leave the bedroom and unlock the front door.
Davis and Reagan then entered the house, police said, and began attacking Quigley with knives in the bedroom.
Cooke told police that she went into the bathroom when the attack began but then returned to the living room.
Quigley came out of the bedroom and headed for the front door, Cooke told police. She jumped over a couch and slammed the front door to trap Quigley inside.