The 2020 Omaha Gives! online fundraiser will be Wednesday .
This year marks the eighth consecutive year the 24-hour fundraiser will raise money for 501(c) (3) nonprofits in Douglas and Sarpy counties in Nebraska and Pottawattamie County in Iowa.
Organized by the Omaha Community Foundation, Omaha Gives! will accept online donations at omahagives.org from midnight Wednesday through midnight Thursday . The minimum donation is $1, with no maximum.
Donors do not need to wait until today to donate. They may donate at any time, although the amounts given will not be revealed until the fundraiser formally begins. A “leaderboard” tracks the amount each nonprofit receives throughout the day.
Local nonprofits listed at omahagives.org, and which are eligible for donations, are as follows:
• Abortion Access Fund
• Alfonzo W. Davis Chapter Tuskegee Airmen
• American Veterans Motorcycle Club-Bellevue chapter
• Bellevue Junior Sports Association
• Bellevue Library Foundation
• Bellevue Little Theatre
• Bellevue Papillion Rotary Club Charitable Foundation
• Bellevue Public Schools Foundation
• Bellevue Senior Center
• Bellevue Soccer Club
• Bellevue University
• Bellevue West Band Boosters
• Cornerstone Christian School
• Fontenelle Forest
• Gifford Farm Education Center, ESU 3
• Green Bellevue
• Gross Catholic High School
• Lady Cougars Softball
• Lifegate Church
• Moving Veterans Forward
• Royal Family Kids Camp
• St. Bernadette Catholic Church
• St. Mary’s Church and School Bellevue
• St. Matthew the Evangelist Church of Bellevue
• Sarpy County Museum
• Spirit Horse Ranch
Information on each of these can be found at omahagives.org by typing the name of the nonprofit into the search window.