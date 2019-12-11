Offutt Air Force Base will conduct an emergency response training exercise between today and Friday, according to a release.
The exercise is internal to Offutt units and personnel only. Response from external agencies will not be required, according to the release.
There will be increased noise and activity to include simulated gunfire, sirens and messages from loud speakers and alert vehicles that will respond to emergency simulations. Lockdown announcements will be heard.
The training event will be strictly controlled, monitored and contained and will include announcements of the exercise immediately before and after simulated gunfire is announced within the area.
The exercise involves various training scenarios and is intended to prepare Offutt Airmen for potential incidents, according to the release. The exercise is a routinely scheduled event.
Base access and traffic may be impacted and may cause delays.