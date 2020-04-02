20200401_bl_offuttcovid

The parking lot for Offutt Field House is empty after it recently closed. Normally this lot is full as it's the largest fitness facility in the Department of Defense, Offutt Air Force Base spokesman Ryan Hansen said, but the facility is closed in attempts to keep service members and their families safe from the coronavirus.

 Photo submitted by Ryan Hansen

An active duty member at Offutt Air Force Base has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the Air Force.

It is the first confirmed case of the coronavirus at the base. 

The service member is recovering and being closely monitored by medical personnel, officials said. The individual has not come into close contact with anyone outside of the person's house after exhibiting symptoms, according to the statement.

The base has taken protective measures, under Health Protection Condition Charlie, to lessen the risk of exposure to personnel. This includes: social distancing, continued strict hygiene and increased sanitizing measures in common areas.

