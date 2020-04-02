An active duty member at Offutt Air Force Base has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the Air Force.
It is the first confirmed case of the coronavirus at the base.
The service member is recovering and being closely monitored by medical personnel, officials said. The individual has not come into close contact with anyone outside of the person's house after exhibiting symptoms, according to the statement.
The base has taken protective measures, under Health Protection Condition Charlie, to lessen the risk of exposure to personnel. This includes: social distancing, continued strict hygiene and increased sanitizing measures in common areas.