Ryan Berney was named the Nebraska American Legion’s 2019 Firefighter of the Year during a ceremony Jan. 13 in Lincoln.
Berney, a firefighter at Offutt Air Force Base Fire & Emergency Services, was awarded for multiple fire responses, the March 2019 flooding and off-duty work.
Berney was also awarded the 2019 Firefighter of the Year for the Bellevue American Legion Martin Graves Post 339, the 2019 Firefighter of the Third Quarter award and the 2019 Offutt AFB Fire & Emergency Services Firefighter of the Year.
Before arriving at Offutt, Bernery served in the Army during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.
He is currently in the Army Reserves.