John Winkler listed dozens of contributors who played a role in a $35 million project to raise levees along the Missouri River that protect Offutt Air Force Base, but he had to note one omission.
"You might note that I didn't include Mother Nature in my list of those who assisted," he said. "Because she did not."
The quip from Winkler, the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District general manager, likely summarized the thoughts of all in attendance Tuesday morning at the groundbreaking ceremony at American Heroes Park.
The process began in 2013 and approval by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers came in 2018. But historic flooding this spring overtopped the levees and caused hundreds of millions, possibly billions, of dollars in damage to Offutt just weeks before the levy improvements were to begin.
A third of the base flooded and hundreds of structures were damaged - some beyond repair, officials said.
Col. John Hudson, Omaha district commander for the Corps of Engineers, said continued high flows of the area's rivers delayed repair of the levees. Work on repairing them to pre-flood levels would wrap up in the next week and raising them would begin in the coming weeks, he said.
Officials and representatives from local, county, state and federal levels were on hand Tuesday to kick off the levee improvements, and all of them praised the teamwork among the entities despite the delays.
They also stressed the importance of the levees that protect Offutt, which has significant economic impact for Nebraska and global strategic importance as the home of U.S. Strategic Command.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts called the past spring's flooding the most widespread natural disaster in the state's history. He said water is the second most valuable resource in the state after its people, but, "This spring we saw what happens when you have too much water."
Jim Thompson, chairman of the NRD's board of directors, said the event should've been called a "ground adding" ceremony since the levees would be raised.
He encouraged legislators in both parties to address the red tape that kept the project from starting sooner.
"These types of projects need to proceed more quickly and efficiently, all for the public good," he said.
Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike said more than 400 Bellevue families were displaced and 50 business damaged, as well as farmland and industrial land south of Offutt the city is trying to develop.
He said the flooding put future development of the land up in the air.
"Very devastating and we're just so happy that this day has come," Hike said.
U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, former commander of the 55th Wing at Offutt, said the levee improvement project was important to convince the U.S. Air Force to invest resources to replace Offutt's runway.
He added personal reflections of the 2011 flood when he was the commander of the 55th Wing and base personal used hundreds of thousands of sandbags to "defend the base."
"We can never let what happened last March happen again," Bacon said.
Former Bellevue Mayor Rita Sanders, who was present on behalf of U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, thanked the community and contributors for the support and teamwork.