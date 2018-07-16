The U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights closed a complaint and took no further action after a family alleged Bellevue Public Schools discriminated against their son because of his epilepsy.
In its March 29 decision the OCR determined “there is insufficient evidence to conclude that the District discriminated” against Japheth Elizondo, then an eighth-grader at Mission Middle School, whose family filed the discrimination complaint on Oct. 6 after the district didn’t allow him to participate in football practices or games for most of the season.
Rosanna Elizondo, Japheth’s mother, said she was “disgusted” when she received the ruling from the OCR but will not appeal the decision.
“It’s not worth the discord it was bringing to our lives,” she said. “It wasn’t worth it.
“Everybody else knows it was an injustice.”
Bellevue Public Schools, through Director of Communications Amanda Oliver, declined to comment.
Elizondo received two separate medical releases from his doctor to play football, but after a seizure during the team’s second game, didn’t participate until the last game of the season.
Japheth’s coach and a BPS official asked Rosanna to sign a Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, release because it was “not convinced that the Complainant had fully disclosed information” to the doctor, according to OCR documents, and wanted to talk to the doctor about its observations, which Rosanna refused.
The district then wrote a letter detailing its observations and asked that it be provided to the doctor, to which Rosanna complied.
The OCR determined it was “the Complainant’s refusal to allow District administrator’s (sic) to talk with the Student’s doctor that caused the two-week delay.” It noted the district’s handbook regulation that students would be removed from athletic activities when they are suspected of brain injuries or concussions and wouldn’t be allowed to return until they had been evaluated by, and had written and signed clearance from, a licensed health care professional.
“No evidence was presented either to the District or to OCR showing that the doctor had examined or evaluated the Student,” according to the OCR documents. OCR went on to say, “it was not unreasonable for the District, absent an assurance that the doctor had examined the student, to seek confirmation.”