Ongoing litigation once again delayed Bellevue's annexation of two sanitary and improvement districts.
Bellevue's City Council on Tuesday tabled the annexations of the Normandy Hills and Cedar View SIDs. The city is working through a lawsuit with owners of properties to the north of Normandy Hills and will wait until that lawsuit is resolved before it annexes the SIDs.
The city is also working to address concerns about plans for a multifamily housing complex near the entrance to Normandy Hills. The planned development will have 76 units and be called Belle Plaine Apartments.
During previous public hearings on the complex, residents of Normandy Hills have expressed concerns about the extra traffic the complex will bring to the area.
They say the project is a safety risk because the SID has only one access point, from Fort Crook Road south of Fairview Road. The SID had a second access point, but it was turned into an emergency access point when the state redeveloped Highway 75.
Dennis Ryan, the SID board chairman, said in an interview the plans for the apartments look nice, but residents are concerned about the lack of access to the area. He said the developers have been in contact with residents.
"They're trying to work with us and we're trying to work with them," he said.
Ryan pointed to a recent law enforcement situation that blocked access to the neighborhood as an example of the safety risk. Buses taking students home at the end of the school day were diverted and parents had to pick up their children at the Lied Activity Center.
"This is not a healthy way and it puts everybody at risk," he said.
Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike said in an interview the city is working on plans to add a potential access point to the south that connects with Highway 34.
"Not having a second entrance there was wrong," he said.
The Highway 34 corridor near the interchange with Highway 75 is a target area for economic development for the city, Hike said, and the city wants to make sure the area develops correctly and any southern access point fits in with that.
Plans for the development are up for discussion, Hike said, because the city wants to make sure residents have access to the development's roads.
A public hearing in scheduled for the Feb. 18 City Council meeting.
Also during Tuesday's meeting the council approved an amendment to city code to update its list of examples of public nuisances and multiple condemnations on structures, including on bays at a Galvin Road strip mall owned by Pat Shannon, a Bellevue council member.
A section of the strip mall was damaged in May when heavy rain caused soil erosion and water to flow into the building. Shannon said the failure of a retaining wall belonging to a neighboring apartment building caused damage to the back wall of his building due to the erosion.
The council approved, 4-0 with Shannon abstaining, the resolution that gives Shannon until March 4 to retain an engineer to provide guidance on how to proceed and develop a plan to secure the structure. The council ordered Shannon to remove debris and secure the area up to the city's chief building inspector approval within two weeks.
The council also approved Community Development Block Grant agreements with Backyard Sports ($24,180), Heartland Family Service ($15,000), Bellevue Junior Sports Association ($8,000) and Housing Foundation of Sarpy County ($10,000).