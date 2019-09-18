A lawyer representing Normandy Hills, one of nine sanitary improvement districts included in an annexation package before the Bellevue City Council, threatened a lawsuit during Tuesday's meeting against the city if it annexed the SID.
Dean Jungers said he has been authorized by the SID board to file a lawsuit similar to one filed by Darling International Inc., which was annexed in June. In court documents, Darling alleges its plant north of Normandy Hills is "not urban or suburban in character" and not contiguous with city limits and therefore ineligible for annexation.
Normandy Hills is south of Fairview Road east of the Kennedy Freeway.
That case has been combined with a lawsuit filed for the same reasons by Frank Krejci, who owns property in the area that was annexed in June. If Darling and Krejci win that case, Jungers said Normandy Hills would not be contiguous and therefore ineligible for annexation.
Jungers, who spoke during the first of 10 annexation-related public hearings, asked the council to hold off annexing Normandy Hills until those lawsuits were resolved.
"It seems to me that the prudent thing to do is to table this until such time as the litigation with the Darling and the Krejci cases are done and then come back and do it at a later time," he said.
Mayor Rusty Hike said, "We're confident that we have every right to do the annexations that we've gone through." He noted Darling's motion for a temporary injunction against the annexation was denied by Sarpy County District Court Judge Nathan Cox. Krejci also had an injunction motion denied.
Hike said the council is aware the litigation. If the city loses the Normandy case it will withdraw ineligible areas from the annexation package, he said.
Cedar View, one of the other SIDs up for annexation that is immediately to the south of Normandy Hills, would also be ineligible under that scenario.
Jungers and residents of Normandy Hills also reiterated safety concerns after the SID lost an entry point when the state reconstructed Highway 75/Kennedy Freeway from Fairview Road south to Plattsmouth.
The SID now has only one way in and out, which Jungers and others said posed a significant safety hazard. A new access point would require a new road, which Jungers estimated would cost $3 million.
Hike said the access issue in an inherited one for the city and it would assist Normandy Hills.
"We will definitely help them," he said. "Our own Planning Department would suggest that there be two entrances."
The nine SID annexations — which include Sunrise III and IV, Piper's Glen, Orchard Valley, Spring Creek, Kennedy Town Center and Colonial Pointe and Lakewood Villages, in addition to Normandy Hills and Cedar View — would add $490.9 million in property value and generate almost $3 million in property tax revenue, according to city documents. The package also includes unincorporated lots that would add an additional $968,817 of valuation and $5,910 in property tax revenue.
Eight of the nine SIDs are projected to have their property tax levy reduced after their SID and fire district levies are removed and replaced by the city tax levy. The annexations will add around 5,700 people to the city's population.
Residents of other SIDs asked for assurances services such as law enforcement and snow removal would be equal to what they currently receive.
The annexations will be up for a vote at the Oct. 1 meeting.
In other business, the council approved:
- A $1.29 million contract, through the consent agenda, with K2 Construction for bridge replacement work on 25th Street over Whitted Creek, which is south of Capehart Road.
- Appointed Robin Armani, Kelly Faiman, BJ Stussy and Jim Kresnik to the Park Board.