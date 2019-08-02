Sarpy County’s budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year is unlikely to include new full-time positions in large part because the county is attempting to save money for a new jail.
The current jail, which has 148 beds and built in 1989, is frequently overcrowded and is out of compliance with jail standards, said Megan Stubenhoffer-Barrett, Sarpy County’s communications manager.
County officials know a new jail will be expensive and will revisit each budget cycle whether or not to add employees, but right now the vision is to limit staffing growth, Stubenhoffer-Barrett said.
“We want to start saving for it now,” she said.
In February the county unveiled conceptual plans for a $70 million, 430-bed facility on the current county government campus. Officials are also exploring building a mental health facility in the county to house people dealing with mental health issues, who often end up in the jail.
Voters in 2002 rejected a $15.5 million bond to add 160 beds to the jail.
Two elected officials, Sarpy County Assessor Dan Pittman and Sarpy County Public Defender Tom Strigenz, appealed to the County Board the decision to not add two full-time staff each they requested be included in their budgets. The board denied their appeals during the July 23 meeting.
In his appeal, Strigenz requested $153,587 be added to his office’s budget to hire two full-time assistant public defenders to reduce caseloads that had reached the “breaking point.”
Strigenz said the public defender’s office is at least four assistant defenders short of what would be required to reduce caseloads to meet national standards.
One example Strigenz provided was Assistant Public Defender Todd West, who was assigned to 262 felony cases, 112 over the national standards developed by the National Advisory Commission on Criminal Justice Standards in 1973.
The county has had eight assistant public defenders since 2014, when it added one position.
If the request wasn’t funded, Strigenz said he would have to reassign three public defenders and no longer accept appointments to misdemeanor cases, which would require the county to pay for private counsel for indigent clients.
In an interview, Strigenz said the board’s decision was not unexpected and consistent with the approach to employee growth across the county. He said as of yet no employees have shifted case divisions and no decisions about future staff organization have been made.
“We’ll always work with whatever the budget gives me,” he said.
Pittman’s appeal requested $94,644 for a full-time data collector and a residential appraiser to meet the growing demands of his office.
In an interview, he said human resources are expensive and officials don’t hire people unless they need to but he wanted to press the issue this year. Over the years, his department has replaced appraisers with the less-expensive data collectors along with other cost-saving strategies, he said.
“The county assessor’s office has done a fine job of keeping new hires down,” Pittman said.
Sarpy County’s rapid growth, from a total valuation of $5 billion in 2000 to more than $16 billion in 2019, earlier reporting requirements and time-consuming valuation appeals are examples of the need for additional staff, Pittman said.
His office also has more than 600 applicants for re-valuation due to flooding from this spring.
“It’s a terrible thing to get behind because you get more behind each year,” he said.
The assessor’s office has 21 staff members in 2019, up from 18 in 2016, according to documents in Pittman’s appeal.