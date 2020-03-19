At the New Life Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, several people meet weekly to create blankets, clothes and other items and share their love of creating.
New Life Baptist Church’s Fellowship Quilters consists of 11 members. The group meets Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon at the church, 801 Kayleen Drive.
Originally called the Quilting Fellowship, the group began in 2011 when Myrl Hutchison, the group’s leader, decided she wanted to start a club to express her love of quilting.
“It’s a place where we just kind of get together and do our own thing,” Hutchison said. “We just do whatever we feel like doing, and sometimes we make it for ourselves.”
Though there are traditional quilts being made every week, the group has many different projects, from crocheted blankets, pillow cases turned into baby clothes and lace work.
Besides creating their own personal projects, Hutchison said the group also participates in Operation Christmas Child, an international charity started by Samaritan’s Purse that provides children around the world with shoe boxes filled with handmade items such as clothes and hats.
Rachel Novak, a member of the group, and Hutchison sew a unique item for the Operation Christmas Child charity.
“I sew dresses from pillow cases,” Novak said. “People donate them and then we sew them in a special way to make the dress.”
The group also participates in Project Linus, a nonprofit aimed at creating blankets for children in local hospitals.
The group welcomes anyone to the group, regardless if they are part of the church or not. If those interested don’t know how to sew, knit, quilt or crochet, Hutchison said the members are open to teach.
Hutchison said she enjoys the group and working on projects every Thursday.
“We come to the Fellowship and have fun and do our own thing,” Hutchison said.